The exclusivity that exudes the BMW X7 has no limits. The brand’s division in Dubai has created a special limited-unit edition of the largest SUV in the range, unique to this market. The BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition raises the bar for luxury in all respects.

The BMW X7 it was not designed especially for Europe. The Bavarians knew perfectly well the role of this very special model that crowns the manufacturer’s range, and especially that of SUVs. Not even on the other side of the Atlantic, on the same continent where it is manufactured, is it one of the true stars of the market.

In Dubai, the model of the German brand is one of those that stands out, especially for the possibilities of interior space that it offers in the Individual catalog. The brand’s division in Abu Dhabi has been pulled from the sleeve a limited edition of 50 units of this X7, with special details that make the car much more exclusive and luxurious. BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition.

The BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition is a special edition of 50 units for the United Arab Emirates

BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition

The model is sold only with the body painted in “Frozen White” metallic color and with some imposing 22-inch diameter alloy wheels, including also the glossy black package that more elegantly dresses the radiator grille, its edges and also the rear bumper insert. What’s more, on the rear pillars features a hand-painted decorative motif and in Arabic, with the legend “UAE 50 years, 1 of 50”.

The same inscription and detail that is engraved on the wooden dashboard panel, in the front passenger area. The inside is upholstered in Merino leather, one of Individual’s options in an attractive combination of navy blue and white. The final straw is a special fragrance called “Amberblack Suite Scent” that flows into the room from the scent system.

The 50 units are sold, how could it be otherwise, with the two most powerful gasoline engines in the range, the xDrive40i and M50i xDrive. With 8-speed automatic transmission, the first has a powerful 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and 340 hp, while the second displaces with the V8 biturbo of 4.4 liters and 530 hp, capable of reaching a Top speed of 250 km / h and 100 km / h, from standstill, in just 4.7 seconds. Your prices? It starts from 140,443 Euros.