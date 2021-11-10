BMW will incorporate discontinued technology in some models due to the microchip crisis. Here are the keys to the controversy of touch screens.

The automobile market has been seriously affected by the problems that have been generated as a result of the pandemic. Returning to normal is not something that will happen overnight. After all, some industries operate on autopilot and cruise navigation. It is breaking the production cycle and everything is going to waste. If we add to this that microchips are an essential element in the economy, the problem is gigantic.

Manufacturers in the automobile market are juggling to gain access to manufacturing units. It is estimated that the main holding companies in the market will stop producing hundreds of thousands of cars in the next few years. The waiting time, on the other hand, only lengthens, reducing the expectations of purchase by the public. This is causing, collaterally, an increase in the cost of second-hand products.

If we include all of the above ingredients in a shaker, we get an economic disaster as a result. Some companies have decided to phase out production, while other companies are turning to alternative solutions. Within the quota of the second option, BMW is one of the most agreeable to it. Among the consequences of this decision there is the absence of certain configuration options.

However, we did not know to what extent it could affect such a basic element as the layout of the touch screen on the dashboard. Being able to control aspects such as volume or navigation with one finger is something that can be observed in general segments. Some BMW models, on the other hand, will be marketed with this function. Yes, it is a technological delay, but the truth is that it is the only way to maintain production standards decent.

Is it worth giving up proposals that are basic in current models or is it a secondary technology when choosing a product with these characteristics? Let’s see what the impact of this policy may be and, above all, how this solution can invoice a company of these characteristics.

BMW knows that it will have to give up some of its touch screens

Yes, microchips are affecting most parts of the automaker supply chain. BMW, aware of the incredible problem that looms soon, has decided introduce an analog system to be able to access the commands across the screen. A kind of classic trackpad is the way some of the functions could be handled in a next-gen BMW. Sounds weird, right?

The images that you can see just above correspond to a technology implemented by BMW in 2016. At that time, only Tesla and the odd manufacturer had dared with the touch options. At present, any generalist model, aimed at the majority public, already enjoys this technology in the car. Well, as you can read on the specialized portal The Verge, BMW will take up a similar solution to get out of the way.

Of course, the user will be informed of this appreciation, obtaining a discount of about $ 500. Can it seem enough? Considering how easy it is to fiddle with a touch screen, the layout of a touch pad wheel it can be very uncomfortable. Very interesting in 2016, but the truth is that more than five years have passed since its presentation in society. How fast everything progresses!

A decision that comes after verifying that the problem will not be temporary and temporary

Such a specific industry in trouble can take a long time to return to traditional production. This is known by the automotive industry and, therefore, these types of policies are beginning to be observed more frequently. It is expected, in fact, that next year they continue to produce tail flicks derived from the months of inactivity that took place. Well, is it preferable to opt for a proposal with these characteristics?

As can be read in the aforementioned portal, choosing this alternative will imply that the user must fill in and sign a form admitting that you know this functionality. In this way, BMW ensures that no action will be taken against the company. Well, would it be worth betting on this technology knowing that the current version can then be installed at a possible better price when everything has calmed down?

The truth is that it will not be that simple. BMW will introduce a specific update for these affected units. Thus, all management can be done with the aim of establishing adequate operating patterns for the access system to the system. We will have to wait for even more information to see if it would be possible to replace this classic version with the latest generation in the future.

