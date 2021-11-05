In Mexico, a market that still privileges fossil fuels over renewable sources, the BMW Group pioneered electrification within the premium segment, with the launch in 2014 of the all-electric i3 model, followed by several plug-in hybrid versions of its SUVs. , of which it has sold about 1,000 units so far this year.

Now, with the arrival of the new iX3, iX, and Mini Electric models, expected in December, the German manufacturer plans to double the share of battery-powered models in total sales. “Today they represent 8%, but with the recent arrival of iX we believe that they could represent 15%, said Maru Escibedo, CEO of BMW Group Mexico.

The iX is a new electric SUV with a high dose of autonomous driving, which entered production at the plant in Dingolfing, Germany, from the second half of 2021. It is based on the iNext Concept Vision, which made its public debut entering , without the help of a driver, to the show floor of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The iX is the latest addition of a model to its BMW i sub-brand, almost seven years after the launch of the i3 city car in 2013, alongside the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car. Since then, BMW had delayed the introduction of new electrical products.

“With the launch of the BMW iX and the BMW i4, we will soon have two new vehicles on the market that will further accelerate the adoption of electromobility. New orders around the world already reflect our customers’ enthusiasm for these new models, “said Nota.

In Mexico, the pre-sale of the first iX units has already begun, which will be delivered in early 2022. Escobedo announced that the arrival of the BMW i4 is also confirmed for 2022.

In the coming years, the German manufacturer will expand its global offering of battery models to include fully electric versions of the high-volume 7 Series, X1 and 5 Series, as well as the successor to the all-electric MINI Countryman and Rolls-Royce Specter. which was recently announced for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Investments in plants and new charging stations

By 2023, the BMW Group will seek to have at least an electric version of 90% of current models, with the goal of electric ones accounting for at least half of its global sales by 2030.

This will mean that in the following years, new models will enter production in the plants that the BMW Group currently has around the world. “There are some, the newest, that will be able to add new electric models to flexible production lines. Others, the older ones, will have to be reconfigured,” Escobedo explained.

The Dingolfing plant, built in 1967, required an investment of 400 million euros to be able to produce iX electric vehicles in a single line, together with the BMW 5 Series, 7 Series and 8 Series models.

The Munich plant, which is the oldest of the German manufacturer, also required an investment of 200 million euros to be able to incorporate the production of the electric model i4, in conjunction with the combustion models Series 3 Sedan, Touring combustion and hybrid. and the M3.

In contrast, other newer plants, such as the one in San Luis Potosí, are capable of producing electrified versions of current models. “In this plant we already produce a plug-in hybrid version of the Series 3 models and, eventually, when the market requires it, we could also produce electric ones,” said Escobedo.

The arrival of new battery models to the Mexican market will also promote the installation of more recharging points. BMW has around 700, distributed in brand dealerships, some shopping centers and tourist inns. “We already have two corridors, one CDMX-San Luis Potosí and the other CDMX-Puebla. We are preparing one more that connects the CDMX with Guadalajara ”, Escobedo explained.