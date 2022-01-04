BMW is the only manufacturer that had continuous representation in the 2021 DTM that has not yet closed its continuity in the series. Lamborghini is betting on the Grasser Racing Team as its reference structure, while Mercedes-AMG will maintain its extensive roster of teams. KÜS Team Bernhard and SSP Performance will compete with Porsche on a regular basis – something they did not do last year – while Ferrari will continue in the series with AF Corse and Audi will at least maintain its support for Abt and Team Rosberg. Despite this circumstance, BMW Motorsport is determined to continue. In addition, the Munich firm wants to expand its presence in the championship with the debut of the BMW M4 GT3 and go from the three cars you had last year to four.

But nevertheless, Decision-making at BMW is being delayed for two reasons. The first, the renewal of the BMW M dome, now that BMW Motorsport is under the umbrella of this department, with Mike Krack at the helm. The other, the movements between BMW’s ‘customer teams’. Although it is true that Walkenhorst Motorsport plans to compete in the DTM with two vehiclesInstead of just one GT3, the brand still has to choose another structure for its two other BMW M4 GT3s to compete. The most logical option would be the continuity of ROWE Racing, but the team values ​​leaving the DTM to focus its efforts on the GT World Challenge Europe in 2022, beyond its program in the Nürburgring endurance series.

If ROWE Racing’s exit from the DTM is confirmed, a complex scenario is drawn for BMW when choosing a ‘client-team’ to compete in the series. Team RMG had a presence at the DTM in the past, but is now focused on developing its LMDh program. The Project 1 team has some ties to BMW, but it’s also tied to Porche, so making the pieces fit together doesn’t seem like the easiest task. Perhaps for this reason, the most feasible options that are drawn are a possible return to the Team Schubert series After participating in the development of the BMW M4 GT3, the Belgian team Boutsen Ginion o the jump from the DTM Trophy of the structure of Roberto Ravaglia, a project that could even draw the return of Bruno Spengler to the German series.