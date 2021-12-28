BMW has just ushered in the leap into a new generation of electric cars with the iX. How do you see the dynamic improvements?

Taking a quick look at the past, the truth is that BMW is one of the manufacturers that, historically, has contributed the most to sustainable mobility. The i range started with the first generation i3 and followed with the i8, a plug-in hybrid that marked a before and after within the firm. At present, the efforts of the brand are mainly focused on the iX, a very particular model that has been conceived from the beginning to be electric.

That said, can it be said that this new model has made a leap in terms of quality, technology and safety? This is just what it sounds like. This new SUV comes to represent what is expected in these times of an electrical mechanic. In fact, its efficiency is up to 93%, so there is hardly any energy lost along the way. Given this situation, everything suggests that the effort to create electrical units will increase.

BMW has managed to establish autonomies higher than expected, something that has been corroborated thanks to the publication of the EPA cycles. In fact, comes dangerously close to other concepts that, in theory, are more efficient. It is, therefore, a variant that can pave the way for a new, future generation of fully electric vehicles within the company.

As is often the case with this type of product, the German company has opted to incorporate its latest novelties into the high-end of its catalog. That is why it is worth understanding what has been done to achieve such a level of performance. Obviously, there are several new features that are worth detailing in order to obtain data in terms of performance.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main novelties that BMW has introduced, why the iX can serve as a prelude to understanding why the electric car has made a leap in quality and, of course, why this particular model is different in multiple ways compared to the other electric range of the brand. Here are some of the keys to understanding their differentiation.

BMW iX, a model designed to be a benchmark in the SUV segment

To tell the truth, the truth is that it has a very tough theoretical competition. Among them, however, it is worth highlighting the presence of the incredible Tesla Model X. How to beat such a level of engineering and innovation? It all starts with the arrangement of different solutions with the object of scratching a few extra miles in terms of autonomy. This is so thanks to the provision of a heat pump for more efficient heating or cooling.

As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, will be available with 20, 21 and 22 inch wheels. Depending on the model chosen, you will enjoy a theoretical mileage range that it will go from 491 kilometers to 521 kilometers. Taking into account the records reached by the Tesla model, the truth is that there is not such an obvious difference. Without a doubt, BMW has worked in a remarkable way to reduce the gap in front of its competitors.

The main change that has occurred to gain autonomy is not related to the battery set. Rather, it is an improvement in the efficiency of energy use. In fact, thanks to the provision of a much more advanced electrical circuit, improvement has been achieved by up to 30% the degree of efficiency compared to the previous generation. As you can see, we are facing a much more elaborate product and designed to extend its use cycle.

A model that does not deprive itself of power and that will go even further

With all of the above, it will seem that a significant cut in benefits has been made, right? Nothing is further from reality! The new iX has an electric motor capable of developing 384 kW, offering a maximum torque of 765 Nm. All this taking into account that, from the first revolution, all the available power is available. It is true that its weight exceeds 2 and a half tons, but the objective of this type of vehicle is not to be light either.

In terms of charging, the BMW iX has a single-phase 11 kW on-board charger, which allows you to enjoy the full range available in 10 hours and 15 minutes. However, if more power is required, the DC fast charging system is up to 195 kW. With this, one could have a charge of up to 80% of the battery in about 40 minutes. Even so, it should be noted that the logical thing would be not to abuse it to preserve the quality of the battery cells.

