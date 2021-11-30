BMW has presented a very interesting concept model in society. The new BMW Concept XM breaks into society with the aim of laying the foundations and advancing a powerful and exclusive plug-in hybrid SUV. A model signed by BMW M. It will see the light to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sports division.

After several official advances and even a leak, the new BMW Concept XM. The release of the highly anticipated conceptual model has arrived and brings with it very interesting news. We must pay a lot of attention to this concept car because it is situated as the prelude to a new production model that will be signed by BMW M.

The production version of the BMW Concept XM will be introduced in 2022 and will arrive to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW M. The BMW XM will be a high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV that will also offer a high level of exclusivity.

The new BMW Concept XM has been presented in society

The design of the new BMW Concept XM



The new BMW Concept XM features a distinctive exterior design. Debuts the new and progressive front design of BMW luxury models. A concept that will be applied to production models for the first time in 2022. Starting our review of the exterior from the front, the first thing that will catch our attention is the huge grille made up of the characteristic kidneys. They are flanked by slim headlights divided into two separate modules to form a new light signature.

The black details are noticeable on the grille. The typical M double slats are on the inside of the grille to increase the feeling of width. In addition, and continuing with the grill, in it you can also find the new XM logo. Large air intakes show that this is a high-performance vehicle.

The side view brings out its SUV essence, although it hints at a coupe influence. The elongated hood and roof line are two hallmarks of this model. By the way, the bodywork has a two-color finish in which the Space Gray metallic color is combined with the Gold Gronze color with a matte finish. In the same way, it is important to point out the M exterior rear-view mirrors and the 23-inch light-alloy wheels.

The interior of the new BMW Concept XM

Finishing our tour of the exterior at the rear, the shape of the taillights and the way in which the rear window has been integrated will be strikingly striking. The arrangement of the exhaust outlets integrated between the diffuser and the bumper is another of the hallmarks of this model.

The interior and technology of the new BMW Concept XM

Leaving aside the exterior, if we enter the interior of the new XM Concept we will be surrounded by a technological and futuristic environment. The details of BMW M are evident in the center console that is oriented towards the driver. The vintage-looking brown leather upholstery is an element that allows you to connect with the past of the sports brand. To this must be added copper and carbon fiber.

The rear seats in the exclusive M Lounge allow you to enjoy a whole experience on board the XM. The rear of the cabin is covered in a Petrol-colored upholstery. The rear seat bench forms a space that invites you to relax and enjoy the ride. Special mention should also be made of the ambient lighting system that can be configured in the three BMW M colors.

The “nerve center” is the BMW Curved Display system. A grouping of displays to play the role of digital instrument cluster and display for the infotainment system. It is based on the latest generation of BMW iDrive with a specific M version of the operating system.

The production version of the BMW Concept XM will be introduced in 2022

The plug-in hybrid mechanics of the new BMW Concept XM

At the heart of the new XM Concept is an electrified powertrain. More specifically, the German company opts for the plug-in hybrid technology (PHEV). The production model ahead of this concept car will be the first electrified BMW M vehicle in the high-performance segment. A model that will pave the way for the future of the brand.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a V8 gasoline engine with an electric motor. The maximum power will reach 750 hp and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque. In addition, and what is equally important, the company highlights that it has a 100% electric autonomy of up to 80 kilometers. It will combine performance and efficiency.

When will it hit the market? Production of the new BMW XM will start in late 2022. Manufacturing will take place at the BMW Group’s facilities in Spartanburg, USA. The company emphasizes that the United States will be its most important market. It will be exclusively available in a plug-in hybrid version and as an M.