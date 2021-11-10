BMW is already producing the most anticipated scooter, the CE 04. What are its most outstanding qualities and what can we expect from it?

Who was going to tell us that we were going to have so many electrical options on the market? A few years ago, the electrical product was the closest thing to an appliance that we have in the home. Its design was, to say the least, unappealing. Projects such as the Citroën C-Zero or Peugeot iOn, among others, they did not invite a continuous flight from conventional engines internal combustion. The arrival of Tesla, without a doubt, changed the market forever.

Now, after a few years, it has been seen how the design is not at odds with battery technology. Companies like BMW have shown this on previous occasions. The best example of this is shown by the i8, a plug-in hybrid created to compete in the sustainable sports car market. His image, to this day, has not gone out of style. Still, what about the world of 2 wheels? In this sector, most of the options do not show a great aesthetic taste.

However, there are exceptions. One of them is CE 04, one of the most anticipated models by BMW. The German company has managed to reconcile sustainability with the creativity of shapes. As a result, we obtain a product that stands out for a very careful appearance and an efficiency that is necessary to mention. It is also striking how it will be incorporated as a means of transport for the security forces.

It is one of the most anticipated models in recent years. After a failed entry into the electric scooter market, this time it is going to try gain market share through a differential proposal. Now, does BMW have the necessary tools? It has been learned from the mistakes of the past and, in addition, a much more complete product has been offered to the public. We are facing a much more efficient technology than the present in the past.

Let us see, therefore, what are the main qualities of this technology, why we are faced with one of the most cutting-edge technologies on the market of sustainable mobility and, of course, what role it can play in urban areas over the next few years. Here are the keys to a product that is already on the assembly line.

BMW CE 04, the most anticipated scooter in the all-electric range

BMW has managed to combine state-of-the-art electrical technology with an image that stands out, above all, for the sporty emphasis that has been introduced. As a result, we obtain a differential proposal that has a series of virtues. First, it has a maximum speed of 120 km / h, which is enough to guarantee the margin to leave the urban cycle on certain occasions. Even so, there are other aspects that make a difference.

Special mention should be made of its acceleration. Its ability to reach 50 km / h in just 2.6 seconds allows us to understand to what extent it can be agile in the urban setting. This is possible thanks to the work that has been done in the area of ​​weight and, of course, technology. Its maximum power of 31 kW allows to reach this record easily and quickly.

As for the standard model, you will enjoy a battery capacity of 8.9 kWh. This level of autonomy will allow to carry up to a maximum of 130 kilometers in urban cycle. It is, therefore, a sufficient level to charge, just a couple of days a week, the scooter. Even so, there will be another lower performance version that will offer a maximum of 100 kilometers of theoretical mileage.

A proposal that meets current city driving standards

Among the most outstanding curiosities of this model is the provision of a fast charger. Thanks to it, it will be possible to enjoy full autonomy in just one hour and 40 minutes of charging. In a conventional socket, the charging period increases after 4 hours, more realistic figures in relation to their theoretical competence. Still, is it worth your purchase considering the records mentioned above?

As for the design, you will not find a cataloged model in this segment. Only Yamaha, an industry classic, can make a difference when it comes to internal combustion options. At the driving level, however, there is no comparable alternative. In addition to count on a weight of 230 kilograms, the presence of solutions such as Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and Dynamic Traction Control is striking. All of this is offered for the sake of enhancing security.

Well, how much should BMW be paid to buy this curious scooter? As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, is available for $ 11,795. It is expected to arrive next year for the consumer, so you still have time to save and, above all, to think it over.

