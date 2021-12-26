BLUETTI offers when buying solar panels and solar generators

All BLUETTI equipment on sale

As of today, we have different BLUETTI equipment on offer. One of the most popular is the BLUETTI AC200P, a 2kWh beast whose normal price is € 1,999 per unit, however, in these Christmas offers we can buy it at the same price we had on Black Friday. This model is ideal to complement it with solar panels, it is an all-in-one with two AC outlets capable of providing up to 2,000W of power, in addition, it has a solar charge controller of up to 700W, so we can charge your batteries in about 4 hours. Another aspect that we must highlight about this equipment is its small size, and that is that we can put it without any problem inside the trunk of our car.

Two other very popular devices are the BLUETTI EB55 and the EB70 model. The highest-end model (EB70) is a device that incorporates a 1000W power pure sine wave AC inverter and a 718Wh capacity LiFePO4 battery pack. The smallest model (the EB55) has a 700W power inverter and a 537Wh capacity battery, so it offers greater portability as it is smaller. Both the EB55 and EB70 have a direct discount of € 110 compared to their usual price, so we can buy the EB70 model for € 659 and the EB55 model for only € 559.