BLUETTI offers when buying solar panels and solar generators

After the well-known Black Friday 2021 where BLUETTI had many products on sale for several weeks, now the company is focused on the christmas deals, so we will have quite significant price drops, ideal for you to buy the equipment you need at the best price, saving a large amount of money. In these offers that start today, you will have solar generators, solar panels and other devices at a really competitive price. In addition, all shipments to Spain are totally free, so it is a very good opportunity to take advantage of the discounts.
All BLUETTI equipment on sale
As of today, we have different BLUETTI equipment on offer. One of the most popular is the BLUETTI AC200P, a 2kWh beast whose normal price is € 1,999 per unit, however, in these Christmas offers we can buy it at the same price we had on Black Friday. This model is ideal to complement it with solar panels, it is an all-in-one with two AC outlets capable of providing up to 2,000W of power, in addition, it has a solar charge controller of up to 700W, so we can charge your batteries in about 4 hours. Another aspect that we must highlight about this equipment is its small size, and that is that we can put it without any problem inside the trunk of our car.
Two other very popular devices are the BLUETTI EB55 and the EB70 model. The highest-end model (EB70) is a device that incorporates a 1000W power pure sine wave AC inverter and a 718Wh capacity LiFePO4 battery pack. The smallest model (the EB55) has a 700W power inverter and a 537Wh capacity battery, so it offers greater portability as it is smaller. Both the EB55 and EB70 have a direct discount of € 110 compared to their usual price, so we can buy the EB70 model for € 659 and the EB55 model for only € 559.
BLUETTI has wanted to promote solar panels especially, and it is that these power plants are perfectly compatible with this equipment to charge their batteries anywhere. The manufacturer has wanted to offer different packages to buy both power plants and solar panels. Below, you will be able to see all the offers that we have available:
- AC200P + 3 * SP200 Premium Combo:
- Formed by the AC200P as a power station.
- It includes a total of 3 SP200 solar panels of 200W each.
- Normal price: € 3,499, promotion price: € 3,199.
- EB240 + 2 * SP120 For Life On-the-go:
- Formed by the EB240 as a power plant.
- Includes two SP120 solar panel units of 120W each.
- Normal price: € 2,559, promotion price: € 2,059.
- EB150 + 2 * SP120 A Must-have For Glamping:
- Formed by the EB150 as a power station.
- Includes two SP120 solar panel units.
- Normal price: € 1,999, promotion price: € 1,599.
- EB70 + SP200 Ultra Portable Combo:
- Formed by the EB70 as a power plant
- Includes a SP200 solar panel.
- Normal price: € 1,299, promotion price: € 1,099
- EB55 + SP200 Ultra Portable Combo:
- Formed by the EB55.
- Includes a SP200 panel.
- Normal price: € 1,199, promotion price: € 999.
As you can see, we have a large number of discounts and packs to save a large amount of money, in fact, we can save up to € 500 depending on the pack of power station and solar panels that we buy, a really competitive offer to have electric power anywhere. Are BLUETTI Christmas deals They are available from December 24, 2021 to January 6, 2022, but before these Christmas offers we will have quick offers every Friday in December.