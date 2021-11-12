During the presentation of its roadmap for next year, the Legion Network announced the launch of Bluemoon NFT Marketplace with an integrated metaverse combining virtual and augmented reality.

The intention of Legion Network to make the global NFT economy more attractive to new users, will be strengthened with the launch next year of NFT Bluemoon market.

By announcing the staging of the NFT platform, Bluemooon, defined as a collaborative marketplace specially designed to serve investors, artists, creators, entrepreneurs and influencers of the virtual world, now more than ever a promising projection for the firm is revealed. .

With Bluemoon, Legion Network wants to become people’s first choice in their digital dealings and that is why very soon it will make available this integrated metaverse that allows you to combine virtual and augmented reality which, according to its creators, is developed to present new ways of interacting, providing new utilities.

Bluemoon Features

With the alpha version of its VR galleries coming soon, let’s look at some of the features that Bluemoon seeks to set apart from other NFT markets.

A collaborative environment, which will facilitate for its members, NFT creators, influencers, game developers and current and active brands in the market, that they can organize effectively and carry out, for example, various contests, all in an environment of collaboration that promises to deliver highly attractive results to those who participate.

In addition, it is specified that it also seeks to improve communication between the different entities and achieve the complete satisfaction of all parties in each activity that is scheduled through Bluemoon.

Socialization of like-minded people. The platform will basically function as a social network of the NFT ecosystem, allowing people with similar tastes, interests and ideas to establish a direct link and connect with creators.

They will be able to do it simply by saving their NFTs, exchanging opinions in the galleries, giving greater value to the projects and by participating in live and direct discussion sessions. Also, both celebrities and influencers will have a space to engage with their fans or target audience to boost their popularity.

Gamification and rewards. Given that it is presented as a fertile ground for constant contests, Bluemooon will have a list of milestones for this, allowing users who meet them to have the opportunity to receive trophies and medals, win digital collectibles from influencers and even rights of author fruit of the future sales that are glimpsed will happen.

Virtual reality. By bringing this type of technology, which is no longer so future but now, within the reach of users, it will become a reality that each participant can enjoy watching NFTs in personalized virtual galleries or in the physical world through AR.

Similarly, this feature will redefine the way people deal with: digital collectibles, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology itself, as explained in the project.

Three promises in one place. The Bluemooon platform brings with it the ability to compare, trade and rent NFTs, ideas that previously seemed difficult to get together in one place.

Users can run an in-depth analysis among the many NFTs available on the market and by including them in a comparison list, they can then make the right decision and better suited to their interests. In addition, with Bluemoon, the exchange of one NFT for another is allowed, of course, with the approval and consent of those who are linked to allow it.

The rental option is valid for those users who do not want to spend a fortune on a single token or do not have enough purchasing power to acquire it and wish to own it for a specific time, hours, days, weeks, months or a time already a affordable price to be set by the owner of the digital asset.

Your iconic Launchpad. This collaborative software development platform connects brands with creators, and makes it easy for NFT creators and artists to set up pre-sales and specify the exclusive incentives associated with each pre-purchased NFT.

They pave the way for fundraising that will significantly help creators to keep their provisional projects.

Is the NFT world ready for Bluemoon?

Technological advances accelerate the world to move quickly attracting more and more users.

With the charm that the NFTs industry has awakened, and now with Bluemoon within the reach of many interested people, a greater ease of designing a virtual world is promised in which you can create, collaborate or even receive royalties, protecting the property rights of each creator.

The people at the Legion Network understood this from the beginning and have worked to create an NFT platform that competes with the leaders of the crypto ecosystem. With the revolutionary Bluemoon ecosystem, the Legion Network wants to conquer previously unknown terrain and wave the flag at the front of the line to the future and to be an essential part of a market that has potentially multiplied this year.

