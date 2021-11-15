Historically, there is nothing more terrifying on a Windows computer than the appearance of the blue screen of death. Countless hours of work or study have been lost because of you; and innumerable insults have been uttered to the four winds as a consequence. The Blue Screen of Death it stands for a serious system error, and while no one wants to run into it – or get stuck in an infinite loop – it has become an iconic piece of software developed at Redmond. And in the middle of this year, Microsoft decided to experiment with the aesthetics of the BSoD in Windows 11 by changing the mythical blue background for a black one; however, it has now reversed that decision.

As published ArsTechnica, the latest Windows 11 update on the Windows Insider program restores the original color to the blue screen of death. “We change the color of the screen to blue when a device stops working or a stop error occurs, as in previous versions of Windows,” he says. the list of improvements of Build 22000.346 of the operating system. The aforementioned version is already available on the Beta and Preliminary Version channels of the Windows Insider program.

Just as Microsoft did not explain at the time why it changed the Windows 11 blue screen of death to black, now it does not provide the reasons for this setback. The truth is that, very soon, users of the most recent OS developed in Redmond will see how this modification reaches the stable version of the software.

Windows 11 “recovers” the blue screen of death

With the confirmation of the return of the blue color to the BSoD, we could say that Windows 11 brings back one of the most infamous elements of Microsoft’s family of operating systems. Although the error screens still existed, but with a different background color, turning the screenshot back to blue will make users more aware of the severity of the failure when faced with a crash of the software.

Clearly, if the problem is serious, it will not be mitigated by the background color used to report it; however, blue can help users to identify more quickly if it is a problem that requires specialized technical help.

It is worth noting that Windows 11 is not the first operating system in which Microsoft has changed the color of the BSoD. In Windows 8 the developers also chose to migrate to a black background during beta, although it was later blue again. And if we go further back in time we will find some variants of the screen of death in red; in this case, they have been a bit more rare but have been seen in preview versions of Windows 98 and Windows Vista.