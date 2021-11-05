This time it could not be. The US justice has rejected the lawsuit presented by Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, to NASA last August. This means that the company will not get a grant for the Artemis program from the agency. The biggest beneficiary of this decision is, of course, Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The contract at stake was very juicy for Blue Origin because it would have allowed him to go to the Moon. However, due to the decision of NASA, and now of justice, all funding will go to SpaceX. “It is not the decision we wanted,” Bezos acknowledged on his Twitter profile, “but we respect the judgment of the court and we wish NASA and SpaceX full success in the contract“.

Keep in mind that the Artemis missions, which will take place throughout this decade, are a very ambitious project. They will lead to first woman to the moon and our satellite will be like a training ground for astronauts, private companies and space agencies to prepare the future of space exploration: Mars. That’s why everyone wants a piece of the cake.

The lost Blue Origin contract

In 2019, NASA was looking for projects to finance with public money from the Artemis program, which we have already talked about on other occasions. As usual, SpaceX and Blue Origin wanted their piece of the pie. To compete against Musk’s company, Bezos decided to unite several companies in his bid. And along with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper, the company tried to win part of the contract.

NASA announced that two companies would share a hefty grant for the Artemis program; finally 2,900 million public dollars went to SpaceX alone

In reality, if we stick to what NASA announced, up to two companies could keep the grant. Everyone assumed that one of them would be SpaceX. So it was. This is also what led Blue Origin to partner with three other companies and compete for second place. Everything seemed won, but then NASA said that only one project would be financed: that of SpaceX. Therefore, Musk’s company won a contract for $ 2.9 billion (about 2,464 million euros) to develop its Human Landing System.

Unsplash

This concession will, if all goes well, make SpaceX the first private company to take a ship to the moon. In addition, it must be taken into account that the last Apollo mission was in 1972. And all this without direct competition of any kind, which is what Bezos said he wanted to avoid with this now rejected demand. “We strongly believe that the issues identified in this acquisition and its results must be addressed in order to restore equity, create competition and ensure a safe return to the Moon for the United States “, indicated Blue Origin in its demand.

This was the reason, according to Bezos’ company, why they proceeded to file a lawsuit. But unfortunately, the court has rejected it and there is nothing more to do. At least with this grant. Because NASA has already said that there will be more public money for private companies in the coming years. Because the idea of ​​the agency is that the Artemisa program be fruitful and for this it will need to feed on the technological development of many companies. Among them SpaceX, yes; but also Blue Origin and any other that presents an interesting project.

The future of space exploration

Space exploration it is no longer just a public issue. At least it is not in the United States. Meanwhile, in the European Union, the one in charge of all this is the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English), financed with public money. However, there are already projects to promote industry and public-private collaboration; also with the idea of ​​preventing talents from leaving. And you don’t have to go very far, is happening in Spain. More specifically in Catalonia.

In short, the ban on private space exploration has long been open. Although this has been (and will continue to be) necessary public grants.