Follow the trickle of millionaires traveling into space, with a new journey of spacial tourism what will take place next December 9. This time it’s up to the company Blue origin, by Jeff Bezos, who will launch his suborbital rocket New Shepard with six civilians on board. And the most curious thing is that among them is Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the very Alan shepard, the astronaut who gives the vehicle its name.

She and Michael Strahan, host of the program Good morning america, will be the guests of honor of the company. However, the other four space tourists have paid for their tickets on board the spacecraft. This is the space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan taylor, the investor Evan dick, the founder of Bess Ventures Lane bess and his son Cameron bess. These last two, in addition, will be the first father and son pair to travel into space simultaneously.

Because, in Laura’s case, she will be able to see planet Earth from the window, as her father did on more than one occasion, but she will do so 50 years after that day when Alan Shepard played golf on the surface of the Moon.

Who was Alan Shepard?

Alan Shepard traveled to space just 23 days after Yuri Gagarin

Alan shepard, Laura’s father, was the first American to travel to space in 1961. Only 23 days after the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space, the American astronaut made history on a suborbital flight of 15 minutes aboard the ship Mercury Redstone.

At first he had to abandon the space race, as he was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, an inner ear condition characterized by dizziness and ringing in the ears. However, ten years later, feeling somewhat recovered, he joined the Apollo missions aimed at taking human beings to the Moon. It was in 1971 when it traveled to our satellite aboard Apollo 14, becoming the fifth man to walk on the moon and the first person in play golf in selenite territory. In fact, his story was remembered just a few months ago, when the second ball he threw and could not be recovered. reappeared Thanks to the digital enhancement of the photos taken during the mission.

Blue Origin and space nostalgia

If Jeff Bezos’ company has chosen to take Laura Shepard on this private flight, it is not only because she is the daughter of Alan Shepard himself. It is also because it is the president of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, a foundation dedicated to raising funds for college students interested in careers in science, mathematics, technology and engineering.

The trip will take about 10 minutes

Thus, they honor their father and reward his work with a flight that will take place on December 9, from the Blue Origin base, located west of Texas.

She and the rest of the travelers will begin a journey of 10 minutes, which will take you to the internationally recognized limit of space and then bring you back to Earth.

Other children of astronauts in space

Innovative as it may sound, Laura Shepard will not be the first astronaut’s daughter to travel into space. In fact, there have already been several cases. Even in 2008 took place for the first time coincidence in space of two sons of astronauts.

In 2008, two children of astronauts met for the first time on the International Space Station

It was about the businessman and video game designer Richard Garriot, who became the sixth space tourist to travel to the International Space Station, and the Russian cosmonaut Sergei Volkov. The first is the son of astronaut Owen Garriot, who flew into space several times between 1973 and 1983. Sergei, on the other hand, is the son of Alexander Vlokov, who spent two decades conducting forays beyond Earth.

Therefore, Laura will not be a pioneer, but at least she can say with pride that she has been propelled into space aboard the New Shepard, the rocket named after the exploits of his father.