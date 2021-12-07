Among so many stories that 2021 has left us, some of the most interesting have been linked to the private space race. And if we specifically stop at suborbital flights, the bid between Virgin galactic and Blue origin It has given us several headlines over the past few months. It is that not only was at stake being the first to reach the Kárman line, but also achieving it with personalities. This is where names like those of Wally funk and William shatner, seeking to give a blow of effect also in the promotional area.

In fact, Shatner, who immortalized Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, became the oldest person to travel to space thanks to Blue Origin, and a documentary about it will be released very soon. It will come under the name Shatner in space and will be released on December 15 through Amazon Prime Video. It was the 90-year-old actor himself who confirmed the news in CCXP Worlds, according to publishes Deadline.

According to the announcement, the documentary will show the different stages of William Shatner’s journey into space; that is to say, the before, during and after the NS-18 mission of Blue Origin, which took place in mid-October. Recall that the other crew members on this flight were Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries and Audrey Powers, Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations for Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company.

“My time in space has been the most profound experience I could have imagined. This special documentary will offer a spectacular insight into that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see that we must go into space to save Earth,” he said. William Shatner on the Blue Origin experience.

Image: Blue Origin

Beyond the scientific and technological interest that promotes the private space race, we are talking about a business. This implies that there is a lot of money at stake in investments to develop everything necessary to travel to space, and that the expectation is also set that be profitable in the future.

For this reason, William Shatner’s documentary continues to be a clear promotional tool for Blue Origin; after all, the company is also looking for new clients who can pay for what is still a privilege of few, without losing sight of the desire to become a contractor for the world’s leading space agencies.

Therefore, it is not surprising that among the companies that produce the documentary are Blue Origin itself and Amazon Studios. Shatner in space It will be released originally in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand; in other countries it will be available during the first half of 2022.