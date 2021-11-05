After several months of legal dispute, a US federal court ruled against the lawsuit filed by Blue Origin against NASA. Jeff Bezos’ company had gone to court to protest SpaceX’s choice as the sole private contractor to develop the Artemis program’s moon landing module.

The ruling against the Blue Origin lawsuit came from Judge Richard Hertling of the United States Federal Claims Court. The magistrate rejection the company’s claims, which claimed that NASA’s choice of SpaceX was wrong, and that in the process “key flight safety requirements” were ignored.

While Hertling’s decision has been made public, his arguments have yet to be published. This is because the case includes proprietary information from the companies involved, so that both will have until November 18 to propose which sections of the documents should be censored before making them public.

The rejection of Blue Origin’s lawsuit will allow NASA and SpaceX to return to work on the Artemis program lunar landing module. It is worth noting that the demand had forced to stop the development of this project; he has a contract valued at $ 2.9 billion in favor of Elon Musk’s signature.

How could it be otherwise, Musk himself took advantage of his Twitter account to slyly refer to the subject:

The ruling against Blue Origin, another chapter in the fight between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Blue origin

Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA is just one more chapter in the growing rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Entrepreneurs have thrown darts at each other several times in recent months because their dispute is not limited to trips to the moonIt also involves Starlink satellites.

In August, for example, Kuiper Systems, a subsidiary of Amazon, sent a protest letter to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In it, he asked that SpaceX be denied authorization to have two configurations to align its constellation of satellites.

“It turns out that Bezos retired to get a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX,” Elon Musk posted at the time. “Musk’s companies make it clear that the rules are for others,” Kuiper Systems’ attorney said shortly afterward. However, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was not slow to again take aim at the Blue Origin leader, reminding Bezos that could not forge his way to the Moon based on demands.

For now, the United States justice put an end to a chapter in this legal battle between Blue Origin, NASA and SpaceX. Regardless, it is clear that the rivalry between Bezos and Musk is still far from abating.