Blue Origin loses lawsuit against NASA and SpaceX keeps the lunar contract

Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin lost its lawsuit against NASA after he gave the lunar contract to Spacex, owned by Elon Musk. We tell you what happened between the United States government and the two billionaires.

After a month of fighting, Blue origin loses the lawsuit against the federal government of the United States for the contracts of human lunar landing of the NASA, awarded to the SpaceX company.

Why did NASA choose to award the contract to SpaceX?

Blue origin hoped to participate in the historical project of the POT to take humans back to the moon, on the show Artemis. The POT She has worked with several companies to build spaceships that will send the first woman and the first person of African descent to the lunar surface.

Besides the ships, the other fundamental part of the plan is the construction of a lunar lander that can safely transport people to and from the lunar surface.

Initially, NASA said it would give the contract for the construction of the module to two companies; then, he selected three finalists: Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics; and in April 2021 NASA gave the contract to SpaceX.

NASA attributed its decision to select one company over two to lack of funds for your lunar landing program. The POT had requested $ 3.2 billion for its human lunar landing program, but Congress only gave the space agency $ 850 million, nearly a quarter of what the POT had waited.

Previously, Blue Origin requested 5.9 billion dollars for its concept Blue moon. For its part, Spacex requested 2.9 billion dollars to develop the monstrous spaceship Starship of the company. And apparently the POT chose to stay with the company that proposed the cheapest option.

This is how Jeff Bezos reacted when Blue Origin lost the contract with NASA

Since he lost the contract, Blue Origin has done everything possible to reverse NASA’s decision. In the summer, Bezos wrote a letter to the administrator of the POT Bill Nelson, proposing build Blue Moon at a discount of 2 billion dollars that would be covered by the then number 1 millionaire in the world.

But, the offer was rejected, and so Blue Origin sued NASA in federal court to have the decision reversed. Now, the space flight company of Jeff Bezos lost the lawsuit against NASA.

Judge Richard Hertling noted that Blue Origin’s motion for trial had been denied. Now that the final decision has been made, NASA says work will resume under SpaceX contract. On Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Muskhe joked about the ruling.

The official opinion of the trial has not yet been issued publiclyAs all parties involved will propose what information they want written before the opinion is published openly on November 14. We will be pending.