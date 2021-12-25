One of the biggest fiascos of this 2021 was Abandoned, the supposed game of Blue Box Game Studios which was announced in April and would have a demo of what it was going to offer mid-year. It seems that Blue Box has not tired of disappointing its followers and they have just published their first entry in a new Dev Blog, where they reveal their plans for the future of Abandoned.

According to the Blue Box Game Studios blog post, Abandoned has been in development for over 4 years but initially they worked on it while developing minor games. This year the team decided to fully focus on the development of Abandoned, promising a playable teaser for PlayStation 5 that was ultimately delayed as it did not reach the expected quality.

Related: Abandoned suffers from technical problems and leaves its PS5 fans abandoned.

According Blue Box Game Studios, the launch of their Realtime Experience was something very stressful for the team, as they feel that the app was announced very early and the pressure of the rumors affected the team. On other occasions Hasan Kahraman said that Hideo Kojima had only made the situation worse, and claims that he is not working with him or Konami.

Still, everything related to Blue Box Game Studios looks suspicious, so they also warn that Abandoned could be a big fraud. When their first technical demo was going to be released Blue Box had promised that we would see something worthy of the new generation, but we only saw the feet of a subject walking through a semi-dark room.

Read more: Hasan admits that the Abandoned app is a failure and blames Unreal Engine 5.

As revealed by the Blue Box Game Studios team on their blog, having not met their expectations, the team decided to rework all of Abandoned, so it could be said that its development has been restarted once again. “We don’t want to make the same mistakes again,” says Blue Box, who promised an update to their tech demo early next year.