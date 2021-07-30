Bloodsport comes to Fortnite next week

Exactly one week until the premiere of The Suicide Squad, the next big production of Warner and DC Comics that turned out to have very good marks from the specialized critics. To celebrate its premiere, Fortnite will be receiving one of its protagonists and we are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Bloodsport.

On the tape of James Gunn, Bloodsport Is interpreted by Idris Elba And with this new trailer you can see how the character looks in the battle royale of Epic Games.

“Consider this a warning Superman 😈 Bloodsport will arrive at the Fortnite Item Shop on August 3 at 8PM Eastern Time / 9PM CDMX Time. ”

As you could see, it will be the next August 3rd when Bloodsport officially reach the title and you can acquire it through the Item Fortnite Shop. For its part, The Suicide Squad the August 5.

Source: Fortnite

