The Watr Foundation, in partnership with the Algorand blockchain platform, recently launched a project to provide an ESG score for different raw materials with a special focus on climate change. Although the project has a clear environmental focus, the platform will also include labeling for everything from how a company treats its workers up to the number of people participating in an asset’s ecosystem by gender.

The president of the board of the Watr Foundation, Maryam Ayati, said in a statement:

“We believe that this next iteration on resource models should be co-created into mutually owned benefit models. It is a privilege and comfort to collaborate with the pioneers of decentralized technology, blockchain, industry and environmental products to bring this to life. blockchain ecosystem “.

Algorand’s COO, Sean Ford, said “Watr’s vision to enable a commodity market that is based on transparency, environmental responsibility and the activism of all participants is aligned with Algorand’s leadership as a carbon negative network.”

In September, Algorand released a protocol update to improve its smart contracts and unveiled a $ 300 million fund earmarked for DeFi projects.

