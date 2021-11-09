The blockchain data provider, Nansen, has announced the planned integration of a Solana panel to provide detailed information to institutional and retail investors seeking to identify emerging trends in networks, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) markets.

Scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022, the Solana feature is set to augment an already impressive offering of more than 100 million on-chain points of wallet data across major networks, Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, and Binance Smart Chain.

Popular Nansen features such as Smart Money allow investors to recognize investments in emerging DeFi projects across a variety of investor types, while NFT Paradise and Mint Master provide tools to discover NFT projects that are gaining traction in space.

Cointelegraph spoke with Nansen Co-Founder and CEO Alex Svanevik to gain exclusive insight into the implications of Solana’s market intelligence data integration in two rapidly emerging sectors, DeFi and NFT:

“The Solana ecosystem has grown a lot this year, attracting both developers and users. This has led to Solana support becoming one of Nansen’s most requested features. So the short answer is that we just listen to our users. “

According to numerical data from DeFi Llama, Solana’s blockchain has accumulated $ 15.27 billion in total locked value (TVL) after a year of great growth. On Monday, Solana surpassed the 10 stalwarts Tether (USDT) and Cardano (ADA) to secure fourth place in the ranking by market capitalization.

Solana’s record TVL figure has been contributed by prominent leading blockchain protocols Raydium (RAY), Marinade Finance (MNDE) and Serum (SRM), which record USD 2.08 billion, USD 1.86 billion and USD 1.85 billion. in TVL, respectively.

Similarly, Cryptoslam data reveals that Solana ranks third behind Ethereum and Ronin in a 30-day assessment of NFT’s sales volume hitting $ 117 million, a consolidation period for the chart.

Amid the cultural trend in NFT and NFT markets launching on alternative blockchains to Ethereum, Svanevik also shared his expectations about the user benefit of NFT’s insights on Solana:

“With Nansen, Solana users will no longer have to trade in the dark. They will be able to discover opportunities, perform due diligence and defend their portfolios by receiving real-time on-chain alerts. “

