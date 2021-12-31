From a price point of view, the cryptocurrency market is ending 2021 with a sigh, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and other digital assets continue to trade well below their previous highs. However, the blockchain and cryptocurrency business is heating up, as evidenced by the arrival of institutional capital and the flood of venture funding in the space. According to Nischal Shetty, CEO of India’s WazirX cryptocurrency exchange, the digital asset revolution is already underway and will continue with or without your involvement.

Cryptocurrencies Won’t Wait For Nations To Jump On The Bandwagon: WazirX CEO

With the entry of cryptocurrencies into general consciousness in 2021, lawmakers around the world are rushing to regulate this digital asset class. WazirX’s Nischal Shetty believes that nation-states will soon find themselves in an arms race to develop and launch local versions of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. “We are optimistic about the clarity of the regulations as institutional involvement will drive adoption by retailers,” he says. “There’s a $ 2.5 trillion market out there, and it’s not going to wait for any nation to jump on the bandwagon.”

FTX wants to encourage banks to start accepting stablecoins

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX is willing to offer banks a $ 1 million prize to start accepting stablecoins. The offer, which was posted on Twitter Tuesday, is intended to strengthen FTX’s ties to traditional finance to help its clients facilitate “near-instant and near-free deposits and withdrawals via stablecoins.” While the offering is certainly intriguing, banks are unlikely to commit to supporting stablecoins until federal regulators rule on it.

How much would it cost to convince a bank to accept stablecoins? If we offered a USD1m prize for the first bank in each region that does it is that enough? Do you work for a bank and want to discuss this? – FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) December 28, 2021

DeBank is valued at $ 200 million after private equity round

The biggest funding news this week came courtesy of DeBank, a cryptocurrency portfolio focused on decentralized financial solutions. On Tuesday, the firm announced that it had completed a $ 25 million private equity round that was led by Sequoia China with additional participation from Dragonfly, Hash Global and Youbi, among several others. DeBank is now valued at $ 200 million, showing once again that DeFi-focused startups are attracting significant interest from venture capitalists.

Binance obtains regulatory approvals from Bahrain and Canada

Binance is ending a very turbulent year on a positive note after the cryptocurrency exchange announced that it had received a couple of license approvals from Bahrain and Canada. With these approvals, Binance can operate as a cryptocurrency service provider in both countries. Interestingly, Binance was kicked out of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, in June after local regulators began cracking down on unregistered trading platforms.