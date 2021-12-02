Blockchain.com, one of the most stable and reliable platform in the crypto world, has acquired the fintech SeSocio; one of the largest companies in the cryptocurrency market both in Argentina and Latin America, This was announced by the company in a press release sent exclusively to Cointelegraph this Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

SeSocio is a fintech platform with a long history in Latin America that allows the management of personal finances, focused on the world of cryptocurrencies

The purchase was made for the sum of 120 million dollars, thus being the largest transaction that the global company Blockchain.com has carried out, hoping that with this purchase digital finance in the region will serve as a boost to an innovation and revolution for a better adoption of crypto throughout Latin America

With this purchase, Blockchain.com becomes the largest company in Latin America in the crypto sector, since it has positioned itself as number one in the cryptocurrency market both in Argentina and in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

The company plans to have a physical presence in the countries by opening local offices with qualified personnel, as it is revealed in the communication.

According to data given by the company, it will form a working group with professional people including the 100 workers who are already part of SeSocio and thus reach a team of 400 workers in the region.

Peter Smith of Blockchain.com, expressed that “millions of people have already lived and felt inflation in one of its worst moments, in this case new currencies emerge out of nowhere and political instability enters thus creating an eternal favorable environment for cryptocurrencies ”.

The main objective with the SeSocio team is to provide everyone in Latin America access to a global platform that is secure and transparent when operating in cryptocurrencies.

