The digital payments company Block, formerly called Square, announced that Cash App users will be able to gift their friends and family both cryptocurrencies and shares during the holidays.

According to a tweet on Tuesday, Cash App He said that its users (approximately 40 million active people monthly) will be able to send up to $ 1 in Bitcoin (BTC) or shares as gifts in the same way that they have been sending cash. The payments company joins others, such as PayPal and Coinbase, that allow users to send cryptocurrencies as payments or gifts to third parties.

With Cash App, you can now send as little as $ 1 in stock or bitcoin. It’s as easy as sending cash, and you don’t need to own stock or bitcoin to gift it. So this holiday season, forget the scented candles or novelty beach towel, and help your cousin start investing. pic.twitter.com/HS0CqusiLS – Cash App (@CashApp) December 14, 2021

With the Cash App, you can now send from $ 1 worth of stocks or bitcoin. It’s as easy as sending cash, and you don’t need to have stocks or bitcoin to give them away. So this holiday season, forget the scented candles or the novel beach towel, and help your cousin start investing.

Cointelegraph reported on Dec. 7 that a study by loan firm BlockFi showed that many Americans would be willing to accept cryptocurrencies, including BTC, Ether (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), as gifts this holiday season. However, the same survey revealed that the majority of respondents did not have the necessary knowledge to transfer cryptocurrencies. Many critics have attributed sending BTC to newbies as part of the reason so many coins have been lost since 2009.

Other projects are accepting cryptocurrency donations over the holidays to help those in need. Fintech provider Unbanked announced earlier this month that it would allow cryptocurrency donations for Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps that collects toys to distribute to underprivileged children. Additionally, platforms like Giving Block allow nonprofits and charities to accept donations in cryptocurrency.

Keep reading: