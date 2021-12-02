It happens more and more frequently. You ask for a car insurance quote one day and bam! To the next one you start receiving business calls all types. It may be that you have authorized them inadvertently or simply that the agreement that you have accepted included them without the possibility of rejecting them.

Whatever the reason, on the iPhone there is the possibility to block this type of commercial calls. These unwanted calls, like spam on the iPhone calendar, are not impossible to eliminate. Next we will see two methods that will allow us to block telephone spam.

The nuclear method to end business calls on the iPhone

We have called this method “nuclear” because, well, it wipes out all calls from unknown numbers. without leaving a puppet with a head. Those calls from numbers that are not in your contact book, you have called recently or appear as a Siri suggestion will continue to come in. But the rest will go directly to voicemail and a notification will appear on missed calls.





To block spam calls this way, just follow a few simple steps:

We open Settings on the iPhone and go to Phone.

We search and click on Silence strangers.

We activate this option and close the settings.

From now on, those calls that do not pass the filter will go directly to voicemail if we have it activated. These calls will be recorded in the Phone app, recent calls. Additionally, if you have called the emergency services, this option to silence unknown calls will be deactivated for 24 hours to allow them to contact you.

Apps to block phone spam on iPhone

There are numerous apps to identify and block phone spam on the iPhone. They all have previous settings that we must activate once they are installed. To do this, we must do the following:





We open Settings> Phone.

We look for the option Blocking and caller ID.

The apps that we can activate will appear here.

The same app may have one or more buttons to activate. We must activate them all to be effective commercial call filtering on iPhone.

Truecaller, the quintessential commercial call blocking app on the iPhone

Truecaller is the most popular phone spam blocking app. And that it’s a hard-earned reputationThanks to years of excellent work. In its free version, it is already alerted to unwanted phone numbers.





The database is updated regularly. When one of their numbers calls you, appears under a Truecaller interface that alerts you that it is spam on the iPhone. There you decide if you want to pick up or not. It also has a function to block numbers and report them to the common database.

Download | Truecaller on the App Store, free.

Call Blocker, another competent option to block unwanted calls





Call Blocker for iPhone is another very similar app, although less known. The free version already allows you to identify spam calls, with what we earn a lot without opening the portfolio. Its premium version allows you to block them directly without having to be disturbed by the call.

Call Blocker has a database where you can search for the phone that has bothered you. And also report it so that be added to the community database. Overall, it is a great option to protect yourself from unwanted calls on iPhone.

Download | Call Blocker on the App Store, free.