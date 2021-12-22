Diablo 4 was announced 2 years ago, yet little information is known about Blizzard’s next action RPG. The biggest updates we receive come from quarterly development journals that the company shares with all fans.

Today Blizzard shares new details about Diablo 4 through a new development diary. This time they focus on changes to the title item system and a new growth system for characters. In addition, the team wanted to emphasize that as they approach the exit of the title (which is scheduled for 2023 at the earliest), a series of fundamental objectives have been reached in its development. In other words, the work on this title is on the right track.

According to the development diary, in the new title of the saga items with the + Skill characteristic will return, present in Diablo 2 and that allows to fortify the abilities of the characters through their equipment. In addition, the abilities of legendary objects can be transferred to different ones, through an NPC specifically introduced for it.

Probably the biggest inclusion is the paragon board, which promises to add greater emphasis to each player’s decisions regarding the growth of their character, choosing the benefits they consider most appropriate for them and promising great complexity.

Lastly, Blizzard has also announced that they will introduce visual changes with the aim of further differentiating the appearance and the specific way of playing of each class.