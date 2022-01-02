The Toyota GR 86 will arrive in Europe in spring 2022. Although it will only remain on sale for two years, the first preparations are already emerging on the new generation of the sports car. This time, it was the Japanese from Blitz who have presented their particular vision.

GAZOO Racing has already advanced two conceptual proposals on the new Toyota GR 86. The second generation of the Japanese sports car is ready to be marketed in Europe, where it will arrive in spring 2022. The firm has confirmed that it will be on sale for only two years in the Old Continent, so those interested can not think much about it, especially since the Subaru BRZ will not arrive.

With a sportier image, there are many customers who miss a more aggressive extra, and if the packages designed by Toyota’s sports division do not convince, the Japanese of Blitz They have already anticipated their package of improvements that they will take to the Tokyo Motor Show 2022, and in which they have not left a single detail in the pipeline. The front aesthetics change completely thanks to the new front bumper that has a single rack in the center and sharp creases at the ends, which connect with the widened wheel arches, with integrated ventilation just in front of the doors, a smart aerodynamic solution.

Toyota GR 86 becomes a more radical sports car with the help of Blitz

The improvements of Blitz reach all the sections of the Toyota GR 86

Alloy wheels are 18 inches, and the height of the body to the ground has also been lowered thanks to new electronically controlled and adjustable springs and dampers. These have a sensor that detects overload and speed to continuously adjust to the road, although through the driving modes and the specific selector of the suspension they can also be adjusted manually. The brakes have also been enhanced with a greater bite, since the front calipers consist of six pistons and the rear ones with four pistons.

At the rear, what is most striking is the brutal spoiler. A Carbon fiber slat supported by two masts that provides extra downforce, in addition to a new defense with four exhaust pipes of a more than considerable diameter. Inside, the Blitz GR 86 features a new battery of pressure and temperature gauges, as well as a small digital display of the ‘DSC Plus’ suspension.

The Japanese have also touched on the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated boxer engine. Although they have not pointed out the new specifications and performance figures, they have detailed the improvements, including a carbon intake manifold, a new radiator and oil cooling system, next to a new strut in the engine compartment. Round out a new titanium exhaust system and electronic valve that offers a more raw sound.