The christmas parties They come closer and you have to think about what to wear to look elegant on New Year’s Eve and other finery. Last night the Gala Lacma in Los Angeles and Jared Leto He surprised in a white suit with sleeves decorated with pink feathers. This is a gala sponsored by Gucci, in which almost all the guests bet on the sophistication of the Italian firm. But he was not the only guest at the gala who wore the trend.

Now that we are thinking about outfits for the Christmas finery, maybe we can be inspired by Jared Leto. The feathers on the sleeves may be a very risky trend, but the white tuxedo In contrast to the classic black, the truth is that it is a success.





Another man who dares with the androgynous trend proposed by Gucci is the rapper Lil Nas X in his yellow suit with logo and feathers on the sleeves.





The actor also stood out for his style Jake gyllenhaal, dressed in Gucci, with a double-breasted jacket, yellow pants and a pink shirt. Without fear of abusing color.





A crossed blazer It can be a good look for Christmas, and thus always have it in the background of your wardrobe. In El Corte Inglés we find it in blue.





