The tournament organized by Fantasyexpo in Latin America, where the first four teams in the playoffs are already confirmed. 9z Team took first place in group A, followed by Alive Keyd. For its part, in B, the winner was River while Leviathan it came in second place.

On the first day of the tournament, La Violeta first faced Redragon, with which he suffered in Overpass but was able to take it forward by 19-16. Then he defined the series in his now classic Nuke, which remained 16-10. For its part, Alive Keyd defeated SWS 16-8 at Nuke and then went to the triple overtime at Inferno, which went 25-22.

For the winners duel, 9z they earned the playoff berth by a solid 2-0 (16-5 Overpass, 16-7 Nuke). Keyd qualification had to be played in the decide again against SWS, which he again beat more clearly (16-6 Nuke; 16-9 Inferno).

In group B, Leviathan beat the Peruvian team Mad kings 2-0 (16-12 Inferno; 16-3 Mirage). River defeated Stone Movistar also 2-0 (16-7 Vertigo; 16-9 Inferno). In the winners match and after the Millionaire won the first map, unfortunately Leviathan was forced to give WO due to having an ESL Challenger Anaheim qualifier match, which could not change his schedule. Finally, in the decider, the Dragon secured qualification by defeating Stone in a series fought 2-1 (12-16 Inferno; 16-13 Vertigo and 16-10 Overpass).

Between today and tomorrow, group C will be played, made up of Boca Juniors, Imperial Esports, Supremacy Gaming and Stars Horizon. Finally, on December 7 and 8, Group D will be played, completely Brazilian, with Sharks, Meta Brasil, FURIA Academy and DETONA, to complete the playoffs table.

