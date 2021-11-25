Blasphemous: Wounds Of Eventide Free DLC Coming In December

Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide It is a free DLC that works as the final chapter of the story; while we wait for the launch of the second part of the game announced for 2023.

The DLC will have some hints of what to expect for its continuation.

A terrible curse known as the Miracle has fallen on the land of Custody and its inhabitants.

You are the Penitent, the only survivor of the slaughter of the brotherhood of the Mute Lament.

You are trapped in a penance cycle of constant death and resurrection, and only you can rid the world of this terrible fate and reach the source of your anguish.

