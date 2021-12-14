Blasphemous is possibly one of the most recognized Spanish video games around the world. This title, developed by The Game Kitchen, got bring Spanish culture and imagery (especially from the south of the peninsula) to people around the globe. In addition to this, it managed to make users fall in love thanks to its excellent mechanics and level design. These mechanics were much compared in their day with those of the Souls titles, developed by From Software, and these titles usually have a strong inspiration in the work of the late Kentaro Miura, author of Berserk.

Despite these similarities to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s work, so far not a single reference to the late author had been found within The Game Kitchen game, but a Reddit user has found the holy grail of referrals.

The key is in the objects

The Souls franchise is renowned for hiding fragments of the story, as well as numerous references in the descriptions of the objects, and Blasphemous also uses this resource as the thread of its narrative. For this reason it is not uncommon to find interesting stories, as well as references in the descriptions that we come across during our adventure, but in this case the reference is in the name of the object in question.

To be more specific, Reddit user “Cherry-PEZ” found an object that in English is called “Crimson Heart of a Miura”, which in Spanish would mean something like “Crimson Heart of a Miura”. This turns out to be an obvious reference to the renowned mangaka who passed away in the same year 2021.

For those wondering, this turns out to be an equipment item, which can be added to our rosary beads, something like the set of spaces we have to equip objects that affect our protagonist in different aspects.