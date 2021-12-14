Blades of the Shogun free for PC for a limited time

The digital store GOG is giving away Shadow Tatics: Blades of the Shogun to kick off your winter sales. Thus, the tactical and stealth action game can be downloaded for free by following a few simple steps. All you have to do is enter the Homepage, login or register if you do not have an account and click on the button «Yes, and claim the game». Thus, you will be able to start downloading the game, although bear in mind that you will have registered in the newsletter of the page, it is not possible to cancel said registration from the account settings if the game is removed from your library.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun can only be downloaded for free until this Wednesday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In addition, it will not be the only game that GOG gives away, as the platform has anticipated that it will give away three additional free games. All this will be to celebrate its winter sale period, available until January 5, 2022. Among the 3,500 games that will be discounted there are temporary outstanding offers such as Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced for € 2.39 or Pumpkin Jack for 10.49 €.

<br>

This is Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is a stealth tactical game whose history takes place in Japan, although during the Edo period. Throughout the game we have to complete all kinds of missions that will put us to the test. We have at our disposal five characters, each with their own abilities. At each level, you have to take into account who is the most prepared character for each task and who can best accomplish the assigned missions. There are many ways to kill enemies by developing your own tactics.