Great news for all fans of the popular NARAKA: BLADEPOINT battle royale video game is that China’s leading video game development studio, 24 Entertainment, is proud to announce that their video game will be celebrating the 12/12 festivities. 12 with the NARAKA FEST.

Something that has really caught our attention is that, with this event, they will also present abundant updates for all the public. During NARAKA FEST there will be various activities planned, including 14 new trailers that will reveal what’s coming up in the near future.

Fans can look forward to revelations like new weapons, characters, crossovers, outfits, and more exciting updates and events coming to NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. The NARAKA Fest will begin on December 12, details of the schedule will be broken down below.

NARAKA FEST Live Time:

Round 1: Worldwide broadcast on December 12, 7:30 p.m. CHINA TIME / 03:30 PST / 11:30 UTC.

2nd Round: Broadcast of the event on December 12, 12:00 PST / 20:00 UTC.

For those who are not into this exciting battle royale video game, we will tell you that Naraka: Bladepoint is a battle royale action-adventure game developed by 24 Entertainment and published by NetEase Games Montreal.

It is a battle royale game in which up to 60 players fight each other to be the last one standing. The game incorporates martial arts-inspired melee combat and features a rock-paper-scissors combat system.

There are vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons to choose from, as well as a grapple that can be used for both combat and piercing. Additionally, each hero has unique abilities and talents, allowing for customization to suit your play style.