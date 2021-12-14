24 Entertainment offers us a good weekend full of action, because it has communicated that from December 17 to 20 you can play for free Naraka: Bladepoint, his successful Battle Royale that you can play all you want for three days in a row. It won’t even matter if it’s your first time, because matchmaking will separate the newcomers from the veterans.

To encourage everyone to take part in this free trial, a few events will take place from December 18 to 21 where you can find treasures, missions and enemies that will award experience points, materials and loot boxes. . What’s more, everyone who plays these days will receive in exchange the legendary skin Jingwu Nunchucks, for the new weapon that has been included.

The news is accompanied by a very special collaboration that has been carried out together with Bruce Lee. This will allow players to equip themselves with eight new skins inspired by some of the famous films of the late actor and martial arts expert, although at the moment only four of them will be added today, while the other aspects will be added later. .

However, this it is not the only collaboration that will occur, because in Fall Guys you can get a Viper Ning skin. In turn, in the future Shadow Warrior 3 will be able to use the Raikou skin for the Katana and the Shuriken Spitter of this FPS will appear in Naraka. Also, for the next weeks 24 Entertainment is working on more armor, accessories, characters and many more surprises.