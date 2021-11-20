In 2022 the filming of Blade begins for Marvel Studios, so Wesley Snipes, former protagonist of the Vampire Hunter, gave advice to Mahershala Ali

Despite the voice of Eric Darren Brooks being heard in the second post-credit scene of Eternals, Blade’s debut, starring Mahershala Ali, would be given in the second half of 2023, so advice from an old acquaintance is welcome. from Marvel, Wesley Snipes.

Don’t Miss: Blade: The Spearhead of Marvel’s Modern Era in Film

In 1998 the film Blade, starring Wesley Snipes, inaugurated what is now known as the golden age of Marvel Comics cinema, plus Snipes headlined two more films, released in 2002 and 2004.

In an interview for Yahoo !, Wesley Snipes revealed the advice he gave to Mahershala Ali as a new interpreter of Blade, now for Marvel Studios.

Wesley Snipes says he’s talked to new Blade star Mahershala Ali, assures us he’s not the least bit bitter over new casting. “I’m cool with it. I don’t walk around as Blade, so I’m not attached to the character… I feel no emotional loss. ZERO. I’m happy that’s he’s being cast.” pic.twitter.com/B0xYmFa6NK – Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 18, 2021

“Talk later. The issue of him being chosen wasn’t between us, I’m fine with that… (I told him) Make sure you’re in shape, man. Make sure you are in shape. Try not to hurt yourself, that’s a big problem. (For an) action movie you have to be an elite athlete and well conditioned to survive and avoid injury. And enjoy it while it lasts“.

What was it like for Wesley Snipes to part with Blade?

Between 1998 and 2004 the face of Blade was Wesley Snipes, who on the press tour gave interviews dressed as the vampire hunter, however the actor accepted that the emotional connection with the character created by Marv Wolfman is already non-existent.

“I don’t walk like Blade, so I’m not attached to the character that way. I do not feel any emotional loss, zero, and I am happy that it is being rethought and most likely (Ali) does a great job”.

As SMASH informed you at the time, Marvel Studios has postponed the start of filming Blade, which moves from September 2021 to July 2022.

“Marvel is not rushing with Blade, whose start date was pushed back from September to July 2022, so the studio can spend time working on the script written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. “

With Bassam Tariq as director, and Mahershala Ali as the protagonist, Blade would arrive after the month of May 2023 in theaters.

It may interest you: Eternals is also the debut of [SPOILER] within the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Source: Kevin Polowy

Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr guide the return of the Eternals to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

In 2006 Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. courageously took on the concepts created by Jack Kirby and, in the process, told a fresh and fun story full of mystery, suspense and majestic power. All in order to help establish the creation of Kirby as a vital part of the Marvel Universe once and for all.

In the context of Marvel’s Civil War, the Eternals awaken one by one from a strange trance to face the fact that they are not the ordinary people they thought they were. However, they will also discover that there is little time to mourn, as they will be thrown into a life and death struggle that spans time and space!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Marvel Deluxe – Eternals. A must-read collector’s volume to complement your cinematic experience.

Also being read:

Horror Legend: Celákovice Vampires

Curiosities of the Oscars in figures

Eternals: Salma Hayek boasts the good friendship she has with Angelina Jolie

Wesley Snipes wants you to stop sending him this meme

Moonlight actors star in new Men’s Clothing campaign