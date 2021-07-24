The first series of the Blade Runner universe is now ready to premiere. The show, Black Lotus, released its first trailer and an official poster.

As part of the inauguration of the San Diego Comic Con, Adult Swim Y Crunchyroll released the first official trailer of the series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The show will focus on a replicant, as opposed to the two films in the franchise, which focused on police hunting them. The historical arc will be in 2032, between the first and the second film.



In addition, an official poster of the delivery was shared. The product will debut in fall 2021.

Distribution

Finally, in the cast will be Elle, a female replicant created with a secret and unknown purpose (with the voice of Jessica henwick / Arisa shida); Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a parts junkyard in Los Angeles (voiced by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu fuji ); Alani Davis, a new recruit from LAPD (with the voice of Samira wiley / Takako honda ); Niander Wallace Sr, Founder and CEO of Wallace Corporation (voiced by Brian Cox / Takaya hashi); Niander Wallace Jr, a brilliant scientist who works for his father (voiced by Wes bentley / Takehito koyasu ); Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner (voiced by Josh duhamel / Taiten kusunoki).

On the other hand, Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief (with the voice of Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara ); Earl Grant, LAPD Chief of Police (voiced by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka) ); Doc Badger, a black market trader (voiced by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki kinba ); Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings about replica production (voiced by Gregg Henry /Masane Tsukayama ); Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine (with the voice of Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima ); Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of Wallace Corporation (with the voice of Jason spisak / Kazuki yao )

Source: Adult Swim