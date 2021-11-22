Ridley scott confirmed that there will be a live action from Blade runner and announced new details about its development, as well as the series of Alien. Find out the details in this note!

The British director, producer and screenwriter, Ridley scott, with his 83 years is full with several productions. It comes from the premiere of House of gucci and The last duel, recently announced that the script for the sequel to Gladiator 2, and now it not only brings details of the series of Alien, which commented last year that it was a fact, but also confirmed a series live action from Blade Runner.

“We have already written the pilot for Blade runner and the series Bible. That is, we have already developed the presentation of Blade runner like a TV show, the first 10 hours“, Explained Ridley scott in an interview with the BBC. We assume that what he calls the Bible is about the universe or body of history on which they will be based to make the series.

It is unclear where and when the new series will be located, whether it will be before or after the events of the first 1982 film or of Blade Runner 2049, nor will it be linked to any of those stories or to the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which we remember that it premiered on November 13 and already has three chapters. While the new production is in the early stages of development, the cast for the series was also not announced.

Secondly, Scott commented that the series of Alien it will have a similar treatment, with a pilot already finished and a Bible that summarizes the plot and part of what will happen in the eight or 10 hours of production. This series had already been announced in December 2020 and was in the process of searching for the cast, also expected to start filming in March 2021 at the latest.

The series of FX will have like showrunner to Noah hawley and it will be set on Earth, unlike the previous films where we saw that it took place in closed places like a prison or a ship. “I thought it would be interesting to open up the story a bit more so that the risk of ‘What if you can’t contain it?’ be more immediate”, He commented in December Hawley to Vanity fair. In addition, he clarified that the series was not going to be about Ellen ripley(The main character of the saga), since his story had been told perfectly and he did not want to ruin it.

Share it with whoever you want