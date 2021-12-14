The expert predicted a greater recovery in employment in 2022 once production chains are normalized and although there will be recovery in other sectors, manufacturing will benefit the most.

BlackRock estimates that the Mexican economy will continue with the economic recovery in 2022 and the GDP could reach a growth of 3%, a figure that is good considering that the average growth of Mexico in the long term has been 2%. For this year, the expectation is 5%.

“We see a good outlook in the labor market for Mexico in 2022,” added Ortega.

The expert considered that inflation will continue to be the main problem for Banco de México (Banxico) and estimated that convergence to the 3% goal will not occur the following year until 2023.

“Inflation is a global phenomenon, we do not see it as something that will be contained and it will remain practically above the objective of Banco de México (Banxico) throughout the next year, we really see it difficult for us to reach the objective next year” he added.

The manager highlighted that with this inflationary environment, the expectation is that the reference rate will be at 6% in the coming months since Banxico recognizes that the inflationary phenomenon does not depend on them because it is still something global.

“What they are looking for (in Banxico) is to anchor inflationary expectations and keep them close to 3% when reacting to inflation but knowing that global inflation is not going to drop,” he said.