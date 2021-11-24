Lisa, from Black Pink tested positive for Covid-19 Photo: Instagram / @ lalalalisa_m

The South Korean rapper and performer, Lisa Manobal or better known simply as “Lisa” belonging to the band BLACKPINK tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed his agency YG Entertainment, who revealed details of her health and indicated that the singer had contact with her groupmates.

YG, The group’s agency did not specify details about the contagion of Lalisa Manobal, who returned to South Korea on November 15 after completing her solo schedule in the United States. Instead, it claimed to have taken strong preventive measures to protect the health of its artists and staff.

It was through a statement from YG Entertainment who revealed the positive case in the group and gave some more exact details of his state of health: “BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24) ”.

Within the statement itself they gave details of the people with whom the singer had contact, however, they stressed that her colleagues from the group are, for the moment, waiting for PCR results.

“The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet., but PCR tests were immediately performed after hearing Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting her results, ”they explained in the press release.

During her recent trip to the United States, the rapper and lead performer of BLACKPINK shared various stories with Ozuna, DJ Snake and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, with whom he collaborated on the song SG. And it is that Lalisa Manoban had been extremely happy due to the good relationship she has with the producer, William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, who is known for hits such as Crazy with you, Let me love you and Middle.

It should be noted that from the moment the news of the contagion was given, in various social networks such as on Twitter, the news became a global trend and his fandom He has dedicated himself to sharing good wishes for the health of “Lisa” and the group.

“I hope Lisa recovers soon … I understood that she was vaccinated … but apparently she was infected anyway, poor thing. Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie did not have close contact but they underwent the PCR and are waiting for the results ”,“ The only thing that matters now is Lisa’s speedy recovery and that Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé are well, Sure there will be people who will criticize them, to those people I tell them: do not spit at the sky”Are some comments retrieved from Twitter accounts in Spanish.

Currently, the interpreter was back in South Korea to meet again with BLACKPINK Since for a year they have not presented any production as a whole: “Oh, now we are together again … it is a secret”, “Lisa” emphasized to various media before knowing about her contagion by Covid-19 .

On another topic, it should be remembered that “Lisa” is one of the most controversial members of the genre K-Pop, this year was in the eye of the hurricane when it was announced that the name was changed and is that the Koreans They are very superstitious about names and often make the change when they do not enjoy good fortune or when an event occurs that generates great suffering.

Lalisa Manobal is the real nickname for BLACKPINK’s “Lisa”, but her original name was Pranpriya Manobal. The interpreter, at some point, revealed that she changed her name because when she was 13 years it was with a fortune teller who told him to change his name to ‘Lalisa’ since this would bring him a great fortune. This name means “someone who is commended.”

