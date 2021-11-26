BlackFriday: Free gifts from Amazon, the new scam on WhatsApp

Amazon Gifts for #BlackFriday? This is how the new deception circulating in WhatsApp, we tell you how to avoid it.

They say that nothing is free in this life, I say in the #BlackFriday, and scammers are taking advantage of the boom in deals and promotions from the “black Friday” to scam through WhatsApp.

Through a statement, Threat detection company ESET warns of new WhatsApp scam that serves the start of the Christmas season, end-of-the-year shopping and #BlackFriday to bring users down.

Amazon gifts? This is how the new WhatsApp scam works

In the scam the scammers impersonate Amazon’s identity to make users believe that the company is giving away 5,000 products as part of the celebration of #BlackFriday. The goal is to convince users to download an app of dubious provenance.

“As often happens with this type of deception via WhatsApp about supposed prizes or gifts, the messages usually come from contacts who have been previously deceived, so it is important to be aware to prevent the scam from continuing to circulate “, comments Miguel Ángel Mendoza, Computer Security Researcher at ESET Latin America.

Amazon’s fraudulent campaign on WhatsApp asks you to complete certain steps, such as answering a questionnaire to obtain the alleged gift. In addition, the victim has to share the message with his contacts in order to move forward.

Alert! This is the main reason why the message can come from a known contact and seem more reliable but it is not. To appear credible, the campaign includes comments from alleged participants who have already won the award, apparent profiles, and reactions to the comments.

What happens when you fall for the new WhatsApp scam

After sharing the message among your contacts, you will have to download an application. ESET points out that this scam is the type of fraudulent campaigns that have diversified and with the installation of the app they achieve compromise user information and device.

“As we mentioned in our recent publication on Trends 2022, we have been analyzing and reporting this type of scam for quite some time and its frequency does not stop. Using various themes focused on each country and also massive, as in this case the Black friday, the operators behind these campaigns use the name and image of recognized brands to constantly circulate new frauds. ”, adds Mendoza de ESET.

How to avoid the Amazon Gifts scam by #BlackFriday on WhatsApp

Criminals no longer only use email to spread these hoaxes, but now use practically any tool that allows interaction with users, mainly messaging and chat applications. To avoid falling for the scam you must:

– Ignore these types of messages, even if they come from trusted contacts, since as mentioned before, the sender has most likely been misled as well.

– Delete these types of messages without interacting with themThis way you avoid becoming a victim and break the chain of distribution of the scam.

– Integrate a security solution to your device and keep it updated, this will allow you to identify and block the fake sites used by these fraudulent campaigns, as well as possible malicious applications that can be downloaded to the device.