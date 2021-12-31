The year 2022 will begin with the first death of an operating system, BlackBerry OS will be dismissed in the first days of January permanently.

The goodbyes are complicated, even when we talk about an operating system whose popularity was practically zero. Today it’s time to say goodbye to BlackBerry OS and, most likely, is that many this platform does not sound like anything or even think that it is even better to say goodbye forever.

A few more years ago than I would like to assume, owning a BlackBerry meant having a next-generation device with a finite but impressive amount of functionality and features. Android was still a simple idea and iOS the same.

The world was at the feet of BlackBerry and this may have meant that the company did not know how to react to the revolution that was to witness the technology landscape. Android burst in like a breath of fresh air and ios did the same, both operating systems came to dethrone BlackBerry and they succeeded.

The company did not give up and continued trying to be relevant in a sector that began to come large. BlackBerry OS ended up not being the priority operating system of its devices and ended up making the leap to Android, but even with those and with the advantage of a physical keyboard; users continued to prefer to bet on other manufacturers.

Now, still in the year 2021 the announcement has been that the BlackBerry OS will cease to exist. This operating system closes its doors and the devices that have it will no longer be supported, although the worst thing is that according to BlackBerry they most likely start to malfunction.

And, is that, by losing the support completely, the possibility of making calls, SMS or even emergency calls will also be eliminated. This loss of support will also affect the WiFi so, if you still have information on any of these devices, it would be best to transfer it as soon as possible.