It may be that in recent years, the most colorful and brilliant makeup has been positioning itself and gaining a niche, leaving behind the fear of the loudest shades. Even so, the black smoked ones are still the most elegant version to dress the look, andThis season they return with more desire, the same desire we have to put on a perfect outfit partying and giving it your all.





–Yves Saint Laurent Exclusive Couture Crush Mono Eyeshadow, a very intense black like charcoal, with a beautiful matte finish that makes it ideal to get a very deep look, and a smoky look in the most classic version. Price 30.95 euros.





Yves Saint Laurent Exclusive Couture Crush Mono Eyeshadow





–Perfect Smokey Eye Deborah Milano Eyeshadow Palette, more than a black shadow, we are talking about a mini palette with five perfect shades to create an incredible smoke. Matte and satin shadows, without missing light tones to create points of light both in the tear duct and in the brow bone. Price 11.81 euros.

Perfect Smokey Eye Deborah Milano Eyeshadow Palette





–3INA Cream Eyeshadow, the cream eyeshadows are great, you can apply them with your fingers and create smoky grunge with ease. This shadow is long-lasting with an incredible glossy finish that intensifies the look. Its creamy formula blends perfectly on the eyelids and provides depth and definition. Price 11.45 euros.





–Little Round Pot Bourjois EyeshadowPowdery, creamy texture, easy to work with and light to blend. A shadow with an ultra-pigmented matte finish that lasts until 12 o’clock. Price 12.95 euros.

Little Round Pot Bourjois Eyeshadow





–L’Oréal Paris Color Queen Mono Eyeshadow, a very pure black for very powerful and infinite smokes. Its formula has pure pigments and oils that help to avoid a dry sensation. Price 7.20 euros.

L’Oréal Paris Color Queen Mono Eyeshadow





–Essence Soft Touch Eyeshadow, a very black shadow with a smooth texture and very easy to blend, which also contains vitamin E, and its high pigmentation creates a deep smokiness. Price 1.89 euros.

Essence Soft Touch Eyeshadow

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photo | Gtres