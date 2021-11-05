Black Adam will arrive on the big screen in months. Also, the character could have an encounter with a great hero in the future of the DCEU. Who is it about?

DC and Warner Bros. They already have the next two years of their alliance ready in film, television, streaming and more. In the seventh art, the production companies seek, by any means, to match or surpass Marvel. For this, they have an interesting list of projects to launch. One of the closest to premiere is Black adam, which will be starred by Dwayne johnson.

The producer, Hiram garcia, he referred to some key aspects that excite him about the film. Among these, the arrival of new characters to the DCEU. However, it also opened the door for more.

“When we do something like that, we look at the entire DC Universe as a whole because with our movie, we not only introduced Black Adam, but we introduced various characters”, Mentions the producer, logically referring to the Justice Society of America, a group that will hit the big screen in the film in question.

“We have big ambitions and plans for what we want to do in the DC Universe, and we are starting to work on that now when we start to roll out that plan “added.

Now, putting aside what has been done and thinking about what to do, the executive confessed and mentioned that they are already thinking of uniting the now antihero with another character. The idea, according to him, is that both are in a future project.

“We have to see them together somehow, so we are working on it. Wonder Woman and Black Adam sharing a screen would be pretty awesome, and I honestly feel like Wonder woman he is one of the few superheroes that can go hand in hand with Black Adam”, He concluded.

The safest thing is that the character played by ‘The Rock’ returns to the ring and it could be precisely to meet the heroine personified by Gal gadot. Unknowingly, the release of Black Adam is expected to be on July 29, 2022.

Source: Variety