Marvel Studios has already decided who will be the new Black Panther in the sequel that they are currently shooting and that will hit theaters in 2022.

At the end of summer 2020 the actor passed away Chadwick boseman at age 43. This caused a great commotion among the fans of his most important character, Black panther. Since then, Marvel studios he is devising the formula of finding a replacement leaving everyone satisfied. That is why they ruled out that any other actor would play T’Challa or even recreate it by CGI. So he will have a funeral so we can all say goodbye to him. But … Who will be his replacement?

For some time now, there have been many names of who will be the new protector of Wakanda, from Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Erik killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) or even someone new who will be introduced in the sequel. But it seems that in the end Black panther will be M’Baku, the character played by Winston duke. Although this will not happen at the beginning, but several characters will wear the suit momentarily during the film and then it will be owned. M’Baku.

It will be a great challenge for the actor and the character.

One of the main reasons why Marvel studios has opted for Winston duke, it is because the actress Letitia wright It has caused a lot of problems on the set and probably after the film is released they will not have it again. That’s why they want to put such an interesting spin on M’Baku. It must be remembered that in the first installment he already tried to take over the leadership of the African country, but ended up losing to T’Challa. Still he behaved quite honorably when the hero is about to die. So it will undoubtedly be a great candidate for such responsibility.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be released on November 11, 2022. While we wait for the first trailer to be shown, you can see the first installment in the Disney Plus streaming platform.