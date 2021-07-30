Just when Marvel’s avengers has become a free game, Square Enix has announced that the expansion Black Panther: War for Wakanda will come to the game next 17 of August as a free update for all players. In addition to the addition of Black Panther, the third additional Avenger, the expansion includes two new villains, a new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana outpost, new deployment zone and threat sector missions, and much more. . In fact, the company has anticipated that it is Marvel’s Avengers Biggest Content Update Since Launch.

The expansion will be shown one day before its launch, on Monday, August 16, at 7:00 p.m. PDT via a War Table. There the story of War for Wakanda will be anticipated, which revolves around the king T’Challa, Black panther, devoted protector and current ruler of Wakanda. In the wake of a betrayal and its tragic outcome, T’Challa finds it difficult to entrust his duty to anyone else, not even his sister. Shuri, while confronting those who wish to harm Wakanda. When the forces of arch-villain Klaw threaten the security of Wakanda, T’Challa must confront them to defend all that is dear to him.

Players will enjoy the game’s story, as well as additional missions in the ongoing Avengers Initiative. in the lush jungles of Wakanda, a totally new environment and unique location of the world’s vibranium reserves. Additionally, players will be able to explore the royal palace overlooking Birnin Zana, known as the Golden City, in a new outpost that includes Shuri’s Laboratory, Zawavari’s Chambers, and the Wakanda War Room.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. However, the Spider-Man update will be exclusive to PlayStation.