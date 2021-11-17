Vice President of Production and Development Marvel studios, Nate moore, assured that no one will replace Chadwick boseman What T’Challa on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Find out more details in this note!

It has been more than a year since the actor Chadwick boseman passed away. Since that sad news, many people within Marvel studios they repeated that they would not do a recast of his character T’Challa for future deliveries that will include Black panther. Now, Nate moore, vice president of production and development of the film studio, confirmed in an interview that there will never be another actor to replace him, at least in the MCU.

On The Ringer-Verse podcast, Nate moore assured: “I’ll be honest, you won’t see T’Challa in the universe of UCM 616. We couldn’t do it. I will say that when Chad died it was a real conversation we had with Coogler (director of Black panther) about ‘What do we do?’ And it was a quick conversation. They weren’t weeks, they were minutes of ‘We have to think about how to move this franchise forward without that character’ because I think we all feel that what T’Challa represents in the MCU is linked to the performance of Chadwick and what he brought to that role both on and off screen”.

He also added: “So as difficult as it may be to narratively figure out what to do with this big hole, at no point did we ever consider a recast. So the challenge in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to tell a story without T’Challa“.

On the other hand, let us remember that the filming of the film went through several setbacks, two of them starring Letitia wright. The actress who gives life to Shuri, the sister of T’Challa, as he suffered an injury during a recording at the end of August, which caused the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stop. However, while Wright recovering in London, the production tried to continue with scenes that did not include the actress.

The latest setback relates to current US measures against the coronavirus. All foreigners traveling to that country must be vaccinated, which is a problem for Marvel studios, given that Letitia Wright, In the past, he had expressed his doubt with the content of the vaccines and for this reason he received a lot of criticism that caused him to close his social networks. Now his position would prevent him from traveling from London to Atlanta and continuing with the recordings, and in case this is not solved, the producers would have to rethink several things, such as moving the production to another place that does not require the COVID certificate. This would mean a further delay and would also affect the schedule of Marvel studios.

With all these problems, it is understandable that we still do not have the official synopsis of the film, however we know that they will return. Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett. We will also see Michaela cole, although it is not yet known what role, already Dominique thorne, who will make his debut in the MCU What Riri Williams, better known as Ironheart. Some time ago we could see images of the set, where Shuri and Okoye were at the American University of MIT, possibly to meet with Riri Williams.

NEW set photos of Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) for the production of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER at MIT! 📸 (via: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/Yu7I5YEqcj – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 25, 2021

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It had planned its premiere for July 8, 2022, but we will only be able to see it in the cinema on November 11 of that same. As long as they keep to the calendar and find a way to fix the problems that came up.

