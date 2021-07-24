Marvel Studios is a film studio famous for treating actors very well, although it does not mind doing without some as it could happen in Black Panther 2.

In Marvel studios they are still very angry with Letitia wright and his partners after the death of Chadwick bosemanas he attacked the movie studio for wanting to go ahead with the movie Black panther 2. That is why it could be replaced in the long-awaited sequel, this has already happened with other characters such as Hulk / Bruce Banner that changed from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo or War Machine / James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes which changed from Terrence Howard to Don Cheadle.

When the first movie of Black panther presented such an interesting place as Wakanda and some new characters. The one that stood out the most was undoubtedly Shuri (Letitia Wright) since the sister of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) She was smart, brave, funny and with a technological genius to the level of Iron Man / Tony Stark.

Therefore, many people thought that she would be the perfect substitute for Chadwick boseman as leader of Wakanda in Black panther 2. But since he attacked Marvel studios, It is already speculated that another character will take over and she will be in second place. But they can go further and they could fire her and put another actress as Shuri. In fact, it is already speculated that it will be Michaela coel who will replace her, since the actress is in the cast, although her role has not yet been revealed. But there are also a lot of people who think he will play Storm from the X-Men.

The movie is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4.

From Marvel studios pretend that Black panther 2 be a great tribute to the actor Chadwick bosemanThat is why all the elements involved have to be in total harmony. This means they don’t want an actress to be hitting “I like” to those publications that asked for his dismissal as he did Letitia Wright.

Hopefully they will soon give official information and we know the plans for Black panther 2, a film that will be released on July 8, 2022. Meanwhile, the rest of the Marvel Studios deliveries can be seen on the streaming platform Disney Plus.