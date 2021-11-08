Vodafone has just announced the launch of a sustainable shopping program on Black Friday. On this occasion, the company is committed to sustainability as the central axis of its strategy and turns Black Friday into “Green Friday”. In addition, during these dates the Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced rate will have a 25% discount for 6 months.
Black Friday is coming. Last Friday Orange announced its offers for Black Friday and today it is Vodafone who communicates interesting discounts of up to 200 euros on new smartphones by selling your old terminal to give it a second life through the Re-premiere program. A program focused on the reuse and / or recycling of smartphones to reduce the impact on our planet.
Offers available until December 5
Vodafone is once again committed to sustainability and is committed to halving its environmental impact by 2025. This time it does so through Re-premiere program that benefits both the customer and the company. On the one hand, the customer has the possibility of obtaining a more attractive price for a new smartphone and on the other hand Vodafone can give a second life or recycle smartphones that are already too old.
Some of the devices on which the Re-premiere program can be applied are the following:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: when you hand over your old Smartphone you can get up to 200 euros discount and get 2 months of Vodafone Care mobile insurance as a gift.
- Xiaomi 11T 5G: with the delivery of your old Smartphone you can get up to 100 euros discount and get 2 months of Vodafone Care mobile insurance as a gift.
- OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: by handing over your old smartphone you can get up to € 100 discount.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42 mm: with the delivery of your old smartwatch you can have up to 50 euros discount.
- Nubia Red Magic 6: with the delivery of your old smartphone up to € 70 discount.
- iPhone 13: on any model of the iPhone 13 family you will also benefit from an extra 100 euros discount with your participation in the Re-Premiere program.
Deals on convergent rates and devices
Until December 5, the Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced rate will have a 25% discount for 6 months When hiring the package that includes fiber of up to 1 Gbps, 2 mobile lines with unlimited data and the Essential TV Pack for 42.49 euros per month for 6 months. High-speed fiber with which to enjoy the best contents of Vodafone TV and not worry about running out of data on your mobile.
In addition, Vodafone also offers interesting discounts on the rest of its product portfolio. For example, you can purchase a electric scooter My Electric Scooter Pro 2 for 15 euros per month contracting any mobile rate for 36 months or the Huawei Freebuds Pro for 4.8 euros per month for 36 months with the Vodafone Unlimited Plus rate. From the My Vodafone app You can access interesting offers on products such as Curve: the Vodafone smart locator, Curve Pet: the pet locator, Neo: a smartwatch for children, Curve Bike: an intelligent brake light or V-Home, the surveillance and monitoring service for home.