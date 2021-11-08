Black Friday is coming. Last Friday Orange announced its offers for Black Friday and today it is Vodafone who communicates interesting discounts of up to 200 euros on new smartphones by selling your old terminal to give it a second life through the Re-premiere program. A program focused on the reuse and / or recycling of smartphones to reduce the impact on our planet.

Offers available until December 5

Vodafone is once again committed to sustainability and is committed to halving its environmental impact by 2025. This time it does so through Re-premiere program that benefits both the customer and the company. On the one hand, the customer has the possibility of obtaining a more attractive price for a new smartphone and on the other hand Vodafone can give a second life or recycle smartphones that are already too old.

Some of the devices on which the Re-premiere program can be applied are the following: