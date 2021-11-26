There are many, many interesting offers that we can find in the VS Gamers catalog these days, so we are forced to give you a summary of what we consider to be the best. And let’s start at Drift gaming chairs , a benchmark brand in this segment and has been awarded several times in the annual HardZone Awards. In this case, VS Gamers offers an aggressive discount of up to 35% on the brand’s chairs, highlighting for example the excellent DR111 in green and black for just 154.90 Euros (€ 85 discount), or the DR500 in blue for only € 219.90.

No computer enthusiast goes unnoticed that Black Friday is the best time of year to shop, as it is when we find the best deals on those products that we are eager to get our hands on. In the case of VS Gamers the thing goes further, since in addition to great discounts in its catalog, it now also offers free shipping on many products, raffles, and special payment conditions to make things even easier. Of course, only until December 1, so don’t think too much about it!

If you are a fan of simulation games, you will be delighted to know that the Thrustmaster RX Racing Wheel Leather of the highest quality is on offer for € 349.90 (100 Euros less than usual), and in general in this brand you will find discounts with up to 29% discount.

In any case, if there is a category that is in fashion these days that is the streaming, and of course in VS Gamers you can find the best deals during this Black Friday. For example, if you are looking for a webcam you should not miss the AVerMedia HD Webcam 3100 which goes from € 99.90 to only € 19.90 (this is € 80 discount), or the maker KROM with a all in which includes the Kam, the Kight light ring and the Kimu Pro microphone, for € 59.90 instead of € 97.90.

Do you need a complete PC? Take it now at the best price

If instead of peripherals (or in addition to them) you are looking directly for a great PC to play at the top, then you will be happy to know that the Versus PCs are also on sale and, in addition, with some very interesting additions. As you can see in the image above, we have for example the Versus PC Magnus One, equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, an Intel Core i5-10400, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD, which drops in price by 18% and can now be purchased for € 1,399. In addition, this kit includes Windows 11 Home factory installed and they give you a webcam KROM KAM, a cable organizer, and Shipping costs.

In the same way, during this Black Friday from Versus Gamers you will find other PCs on offer that adapt to your needs, such as the Versus PC Powered by ASUS, a team that mounts an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU along with 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB NVMe SSD and a GeForce GTX 1650 that lowers its price by € 200 (now costs € 939) and also gives you shipping costs. You also have the Versus PC Crystal Cave, a computer similar to the previous one in terms of hardware but that mounts an entire NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to be able to play triple A titles to the maximum without problems, and that has its reduced price 300 Euros (now it costs € 1,499), in addition to free shipping.

Of course, users who prefer a laptop instead of a desktop will also find very interesting offers, such as equipment ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 which has a whopping 600 Euros discount.

VS Gamers Black Friday doesn’t end here

Haven’t had enough yet? Don’t worry, there is much more. If you are looking for hardware components such as an SSD or RAM memory, you should know that the manufacturer ADATA has an extensive catalog of offer options in VS Gamers during this promotion, and for example you can find the excellent 1 TB XPG Spectrix S20G SSD with a discount of € 60 (€ 99.90), or the XPG Hunter DDR4 RAM at 3,200 MHz with a 32% discount on individual 8 GB modules (16 GB (2 × 8 GB) cost € 67.80).

Likewise, we must mention one of the best promotions that VS Gamers has enabled during this Black Friday, and that is that the extraordinary monitor Ozone DSP 27 IPS It has a 30% discount and we can find it at its historical minimum price, for € 280.40 and they also give you the shipping costs and a webcam Ozone LiveX50 by the face.

Remember that this is one of the best gaming monitors on the market in terms of quality / features / price: it has a 27-inch IPS LED matrix with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution, with 1 ms response time, 144 Hz refresh rate. and it is also compatible with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC technologies.

Finally, we have to mention that Versus Gamers completes its offer for Black Friday this year with 0% financing with Cetelem for all purchases during the campaign period and, in addition, to facilitate purchases, increases the return deadlines until January 20, 2022, so you can take advantage of now perfectly to make your Christmas purchases.