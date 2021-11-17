November, at the shopping level, means one thing: the long-awaited Black Friday is here. But luckily for us many brands get ahead every time more to our dear last Friday of the month and discounts start earlier. This is the case with Leroy Merlin.

Where their discounts for Black Friday already have active, so we have loved each other start signing up our favorites to decorate our home. We have focused on the three main rooms: bedroom, living room and bathroom.

Bedroom

Decorating and having our bedroom well equipped is important, since at the end of the day it is where we spend half of the time (even if we are asleep and do not realize it). That’s why we To take advantage of Black Friday we opted for three basics, a mirror, a lamp and a rug:

Mirror





A standing mirror it’s a must to see us from head to toe and confirm that our outfit is on point (In addition to taking a few selfies). 44.99 euros 29.99 euros.

Desk lamp





This lamp from industrial style has a different and attractive design, which we can put both on the bedside table and on the desk. 39.99 euros 31.99 euros.

Carpet





This rug is designed with the perfect size (60 x 115 cm) to put at the foot of the bed, ideal for not stepping on the cold floor as soon as we wake up. 19.99 euros 14.99 euros.

Bathroom

What if to shower, make up, comb our hair … The bathroom is a multipurpose space of which, due to its size (usually one of the smallest rooms) we have to take advantage of every corner. So we have got down to work:

Organizer





If you are one of those who uses makeup in the bathroom, it is better to have all our products organized in a jeweler like this in black. 16.49 euros 12.99 euros.

Towel rail





This towel rack of bamboo It will give a more natural air to our bathroom, as well as being very functional by having a large basket (where you can throw dirty clothes, for example) and a smaller one to store makeup or creams. 69.99 euros 49.99 euros.

Towel rack on bamboo ladder

Bathroom shelf





And finally we have chosen this 28×100 cm brown shelf (also available in white), perfect to put in a corner against the wall and store everything you need. 34.99 euros 27.99 euros.

Living room

Although there are those who use it more or use it less, the reality is that having a cozy room is always a good idea because it is the first impression that guests usually take.

Lamp





Having a lamp in the living room is ideal for when we want a more intimate atmosphere and for us this particular model, of industrial inspiration, we love. 75.99 euros 55.99 euros.

Carpet





The carpet is one of the most important parts of the living room, both in the smallest and in the largest, since it is the one that presides over the room. And this one with a Berber design seems ideal to us. 89.99 euros 69.99 euros.

Chrome cast V3





Even if we have a smart TV, a chrome cast is a good idea because it allows us to directly transfer streaming content from our mobile, computer or tablet to the TV. 39 euros 29 euros.

Smart plug





It may seem that having a smart home It is difficult and we need large devices, but we can always start small with a smart plug. Ideal for programming any appliance. 13.99 euros 9.99 euros.





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @mariafrubies

Photos | Leroy Merlin