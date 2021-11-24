More specifically, it has a 6.7-inch screen with an AMOLED panel and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which will give you that extra fluidity on the mobile screen and vivid colors. The design of the screen has a hole in the upper half of the screen, as well as quite reduced bezels and frames that accompany this premium smartphone very well.

Before getting to the offer, let’s see the main characteristics of the new high-end of the Chinese brand. It is surprising for its high performance at such an adequate price. Among the main benefits and specifications of this mobile, the screen with 120 Hz refreshment stands out, the processor so powerful that it mounts and the battery with fast charge that will never leave you down.

In the power section, Xiaomi 11T mounts a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra with 6 nm photolithography. It is perfect for all types of users and activities: it will give you the maximum performance without a hint of delay, and together with the 8GB of RAM; a beast. In addition, the 5000 mAh battery and fast charging at 67W (with cable included in the box) make this mobile the panacea.

Photographic section

If you are one of those people who like to take photos, you will get very good results with a 108-pixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and 120º of vision, as well as a 5-megapixel telemacro. You will get photos full of resolution and vivid colors that you have always wanted to take.

In the video section, it is capable of recording up to 4K at 60 FPS and a stabilizer is so surprising that you will not even need a stable pulse for the recording to be perfect. Can you ask for something more from a phone?

Black Friday offer at Mi.com/es

Now we go with what might interest you the most: the new Xiaomi 11T has two versions. The 8GB + 256GB version has a discount of € 100, staying at € 499.99, while the version with less storage of this Xiaomi 11T, the 8GB + 128GB will stay at € 449.99, that is, € 50 discount on the final price.

You can buy them from Xiaomi official website in Spain with the prices indicated above, in the Xiaomi version 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, clicking on the links.