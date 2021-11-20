The VPN will offer you a service of cross-platform digital identity protection . It works on both Android and Windows , and in addition to VPN, it will also serve as an antivirus, an incognito search engine without any record, cookies or trackers, and a real-time alert system that will notify you when your user credentials and passwords are compromised or there has been a massive data leak on the Internet.

As we have been talking from this page for a long time, Surfshark is one of the most reputable companies that we can hire. One option to keep in mind is that it does not keep records of our activity, so whatever we do, not even the company will record it, which has enormous value, ensuring user privacy above anything else. . These types of companies are audited by other independent companies to verify that they really are no-log , in this case, it does Cure53 , to have even more prestige if possible.

If you are one of those people who likes to enjoy the services of streaming In another country due to the limitation in Spain, you can access any service of this type in other countries, such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, DAZN, HBO and many others. It has an advantage, and that is that it is easily configurable on Smart TVs, configuring the VPN client on the router and make the TV traffic go through the VPN.

They have also updated their servers so that you can connect to the most used locations, and they have gone from 1Gbps of 10Gbps bandwidth, very good news to surf much faster with the VPN and forget about the bottleneck in the network. Among other functions, you can also connect devices simultaneously unlimitedly, on Windows, Linux, macOS, Apple TV, Android, Fire Stick or on your router. All advantages for a very good price!

Black Friday offer

Let’s go to what may interest you the most, its sale price. The main discount is 83% off the original price. If we do the math, suppose 3 months free during the 2 years that the VPN subscription lasts. Your monthly price during these 24 months (since they give us 3), will be € 1.91 per month. Of course it is a great offer that you can access from here: